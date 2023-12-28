SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new Illinois law that goes into effect on Jan. 1 will stop misleading “final notices” from being sent in the mail.

Car owners and home owners are prone to getting these “final notices” in their mailboxes. The letters are sent out by third-parties and often regard warranties, protection plans and insurance. Those notices are a scam to get recipients to give information or buy products that will supposedly help maintain their home or vehicle.

Lawmakers believe the law would protect Illinois home owners and car owners from being ripped off.

“During a time when it is already difficult to pay the bills, we needed a way to protect Illinoisans from these anxiety-inducing final fake notices which are often sent to new homeowners and seniors,” Illinois State Senator Rachel Ventura (D-Joliet) said. “This dishonest business practice will finally be put to an end so that no one is tricked into purchasing goods or services they don’t need.”

The law amends the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act to require companies sending notices to clearly state that their mail is a solicitation of services and not a bill.

“Illinois has become a trailblazer for finding tangible solutions to a wide array of issues that impact everyone,” Ventura said. “My hope is that by Illinois taking the lead in ending this practice, more states will follow suit to protect vulnerable members in our communities.”