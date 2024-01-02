ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A new Illinois law is now in effect that will require universities to admit community college transfer students into a four-year admissions program each semester.

The new program guarantees four-year university admissions to in-state community college students who:

Graduated from an Illinois high school.

Have earned at least 36 graded, transferable semester hours.

Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0.

Have satisfied the university’s English language proficiency requirement.

State Senator Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) sponsored the law.

“I believe that any student who grew up in Illinois should have the opportunity to attend one of our state’s universities,” Faraci said. “This new law will give community college students a clear path to stay in-state.”

The legislation expands an initiative launched by the University of Illinois last year, using the same requirements to automatically admit community college transfer students. It also builds upon two existing state laws that give university admissions to high school graduates and community college graduates.

“If a program is working at one school, why shy away from implementing it across the state?” Faraci said. “This is a common-sense change that will help students across the state continue their higher education journey right here at home.”

Schools will begin adopting the program in the 2024-2025 academic school year.