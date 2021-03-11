New IDNR online platform one-stop-shop for outdoor recreational needs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Getting to the outdoors can be just as simple as walking out your front door. Now setting up your licensing and registration to enjoy several outside recreational activities is almost as easy.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced two new websites Thursday to simplify the process. Explore More Illinois and Camp Explore More Illinois has information for both new and current users on hunting and fishing licensing and permits, watercraft and snowmobile titling, registration and renewals, and campground registration.

A username and password are required. According to IDNR, prior users of the previous system will login as usual.

“We want to invite Illinois residents and visitors to our state to explore more of Illinois, and the new ExploreMoreIL.com and Camp.ExploreMoreIL.com platforms make it easy for everyone to enjoy the outdoors and all the great places and activities Illinois has to offer,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan.

People can still purchase hunting and fishing licenses in person. IDNR said the system is available at over 700 issuing agent locations, including bait shops, convenience stores, sporting goods retailers, Walmart stores and Illinois Natural Department of Resources locations, as well as over the phone.