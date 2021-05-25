New human rights and equity officer chosen for Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has selected Carla M. Boyd to fill the position of Human Rights and Equity Officer.

According to a city press release, Boyd has served in several positions over the past 23 years at Danville Area Community College. They include: Chief Diversity Officer; Assistant Vice President/Student Services; Director, Career and Employment Services; Assistant Director, Admissions and Records; Student Diversity Advocate; Director, Project Excel; and Program Specialist, Job Training Partnership Program.

Boyd has also worked as an Adjunct Instructor in Reading Skills, Success in College, and Race and Ethnic Relations. The release adds she received her BA in Psychology from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania; an MS in Education Administration from Eastern Illinois University, and is still working towards her PhD in Education Administration and Foundations at Illinois State University.

“Carla Boyd has extensive experience working and volunteering with community stakeholders, community-based service organizations, advocacy entities, and faith-based organizations including the Vermilion County Housing Board of Commissioners, The Dwelling Place; Love, INC; and the Danville Public Library,” says Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin. “Additional experience includes implementing state and federal laws and regulations related to civil rights, human rights, and equal employment opportunities, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, American Disabilities Act, Title IX and others.”

“I have facilitated courageous conversations on race, privilege, hidden rules of economic class, and implicit bias,” says Boyd. “The Human Rights Ordinance and Civilian Police Review Board reform should be changes that reflect the perspectives from all stakeholders, those that will impose the ordinances and those that the ordinances will be imposed upon. Assuring that input is included from all sectors of the community will increase buy-in and could alleviate a lot of the contention that usually surrounds ordinances… Relationship is the cornerstone of building trust. It is hard to trust someone that you do not know.”

The appointment was made official at Monday’s city council meeting.