DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The vermilion county museum launched a new exhibit today. It has paintings from artists who survived camp Auschwitz during world war two. Some of the art on display was made soon after the prisoners were freed. They depict what the concentration camp was like from the artist’s point of view. Co-chair Holocaust Education Center Bryan Kahn says the paintings add a new perspective to what life was like in a concentration camp.

Kahn said, “How often do you see the personal perspective of people who lived in the camps. Who survived the camp and who later put together their reflections.”

The exhibit will be at the vermilion county museum for the next month. After that, it will go to Danville area community college.