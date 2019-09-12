New holiday flight added

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — New flight added for the holiday season.

American Airlines will offer additional flight segments between Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Springfield’s Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (SPI) during the upcoming holiday season between November 21st and January 6th.

These additional flights to Chicago will supplement American Airlines’ current daily schedule between Springfield and Dallas – Fort Worth, TX .

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is happy with the additional flight.

“We are delighted to learn of American Airlines’ plan to add these seasonal flights to Chicago giving family and friends another option to personally connect during the holidays. It is our hope this will translate to year around service to American’s hub at Chicago O’Hare complementing the service to its Dallas hub, further supporting the efforts to grow our business and tourism trade here in Springfield.” Mayor Langfelder concluded by noting, “I encourage everyone to fly locally from Springfield when they look to book air travel. The more passengers who commit to fly from Springfield will greatly improve our community’s chances to maintain the services we already have and will open the door to attract more air service options.”

The newly added flights will be operated with 50-seat Embraer Jet Aircraft. Tickets are currently available for sale; passengers can book travel now by visiting the American Airlines website at: www.aa.com or by calling their Customer Service and Reservation Center at: 1 (800) 433-7300.