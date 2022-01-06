New higher education laws in effect

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WCIA) – The new year brought a new set of higher education laws in Illinois.

Starting this year, community college students can be automatically accepted to public Illinois universities if they meet certain requirements.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will begin a uniform admission pilot program supported by the state senate.

University and Parkland College officials said the bill helps students plan for their futures.

“I think probably the big takeaway is that this doesn’t necessarily change the type of student we’re admitting,” University of Illinois Director of Undergraduate Admissions Andy Borst said. “We’re just trying to provide a bit more clarity and information for students and parents to take some of the anxiety away through the application process.”

“They know that if they work hard in school that they will be able to be a graduate of the University of Illinois, and that’s a very exciting goal for many of our students,” Parkland College Vice President of Communications and External Affairs Stephanie Stuart said.

New laws will also allow high school students to become more competitive applicants. They can take agricultural sciences and education classes to fill admission requirements for Illinois public colleges.