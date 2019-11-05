New helipad to speed up patient transfers

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois hospital is adding a faster way to do patient transfers. It’s a new helipad, and it’s coming to Sara Bush Lincoln Health Center, right outside their ER.

Right now they have one helipad outside the ER and another across the street at the airport. But they aren’t always guaranteed a helicopter available there.

With this new addition, the helipad across the street will be removed, and the hospital will use the new one, as well as the one that’s currently outside the ER. Hospital leaders say this will allow them to have access to a helicopter more regularly and will provide space for two helicopters to land outside the ER, if needed.

This won’t just be a helipad alone. It will include an aircraft hangar and living quarters. The helipad they use right now is at a hangar at the airport across the street. It can take anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes to make a patent transfer.

One woman we talked to says her nephew once received emergency care from Sara Bush Lincoln. He had to be transferred to Carle. She understands the importance of getting patients where they need to go as quickly as possible.

“I don’t know what their criteria is for choosing which way they would transport, but for somebody who’s critical, yes, minutes would count,” said Kathy Bryant.

Construction on the helipad starts tomorrow.