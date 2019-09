DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Thursday, HSHS Medical Group held an open house for the new Group Family & Internal Medicine Facility. It’s in the 100-block of West Mound Road.

The practice will offer primary care for all ages, as well as on-site lab and x-ray. The Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce led a ribbon cutting. The facility is open weekdays from 7 am – 5 pm.