New guidelines may push international students out of country

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday there could be big changes for international students. If universities offer their courses entirely online this Fall, international students will have to leave the country or risk deportation. They could transfer to another school offering in person instruction.

Under the new guidelines, students with F-1 or M-1 visas, those are for academic and vocational international students, cannot do an entirely online Fall semester. The American Council on Education, which represents university presidents, says the guidelines are “horrifying” and will cause confusion as schools try to reopen safely. The University of Illinois says “the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is reviewing the new guidance and will be communicating with impacted students directly as soon as possible.”