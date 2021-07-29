New gluten-free bakery in Lincoln Square Mall

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you can’t eat gluten, there’s a new spot for you.

RegCakes had its grand opening today. It’s in the Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.

It started as a home bakery in 2015.

The owner can’t eat gluten and wanted to give people like her more options.

She sold her products at farmer’s markets and did deliveries.

The business grew so much, they needed a bigger space.

RegCakes uses nut, bean, and rice-based flours.

Sweet potatoes are also one of the bakery’s not-so-secret ingredients.

“I’m excited cause it makes people happy,” said Regina Johnson, the owner of RegCakes. “I love that people can come in here. If they’re looking for something gluten-free, they don’t have to go to the one thing in the corner that’s accessible for them. You can pick from anything on the counter.”

The bakery specializes in cakes and also has gluten-free cinnamon rolls and naan.