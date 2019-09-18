New garden to engage senses

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– It’s not a garden to grow vegetables, but one where people with disabilities can be more independent, social, and happy. Macon Resources provides services for people with developmental disabilities.
Now they have a sensory garden. It is called Meaningful Meadows. There’s a garden, splash pad, music makers, and walking path. People who work there say it’s beneficial for everyone. There is still more work to be done. They are finishing up the splash pad and putting in grass. There’s a ribbon cutting next week.