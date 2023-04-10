CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new restaurant and music venue is now open in downtown Champaign. For the owners, the opening is the culmination of an unexpectedly fast journey that ended with the achievement of a dream.

The Space opened at 1 East Main Street last Thursday with dinner service that night and Friday, along with both lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday. The venue also hosted its first music show on Saturday with a five-band performance.

Co-owners Ian Nutting and Doug Hodge were pleased with the turnout and are optimistic for what’s to come.

“We had a really good crowd every single night, the show went especially well. And on Friday, we were able to test out our full-service dinner,” Nutting said. “We were very pleased with how our staff handled everything, and how quickly we were able to get everyone’s food out to them. Overall, it was a very awesome experience, and I think foretaste of the feast to come.”

Nutting added that this is the first time in six months that he and Hodge have been able to serve food to customers. They previously served takeout from Collective Pour on the weekends, but that deal expired in November.

“We are ridiculously excited to be serving people food again,” Nutting said. “It’s just awesome to be able to do that and we’re ready to welcome everyone to our doors.”

Nutting and Hodge got their start in the food world by making hot sauce and selling it under the brand Weird Meat Boyz. The business was always meant to lead to the opening of their own restaurant, but they never expected to achieve that goal in just two years.

“We really were thinking the hot sauce business would be something we’d have to do for years before we were able to build up the rapport and the capitals to move into this position,” Nutting said. “But with how the community has embraced us and how much love and support we’ve experienced from everybody, we were able to move much quicker than we wanted to.”

Nutting said a few things about their company caught the community’s attention. One was the unique combination of flavors in their hot sauces.

“We were combining flavors that you might not see in a normal grocery store. Everyone local that had it was just thrilled to go on that flavory adventure with us,” Nutting said. “People stopping and thinking like, ‘Hey, this is kind of cool,’ or ‘I like that someone local is thinking outside the box in this way.'”

Nutting added that the community also embraced his and Hodge’s philosophy: being weird, being themselves and going for it.

“People would stop at the farmers market just to talk to us because our name resonated with them, the Weird Meat Boyz,” Nutting said. “They would come back again and again and refer their friends, even if they didn’t like us, because they knew that we were doing something different and special.”

The opening of The Space and the culmination of their dreams means everything to him and Hodge, Nutting said.

“Over the course of two years, food has gone from being this side hobby to everything,” Nutting said. “Not only is it going to be the main economic force in the lives of me and Doug and how we make our living, but it has become the way that we are able to connect to our community and ourselves and our sense of place. Neither one of us are from Central Illinois, but we feel very much integrated here now, because of this business.”

Nutting said that he and Hodge plan to spend the next year getting a hot sauce bar set up in The Space for tasting opportunities and sales. They are also looking into hosting or sponsoring a food festival downtown that Nutting hopes can bring the area’s culinary minds together.

They have seven shows planned for the remainder of April and through the end of May; tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Weird Meat Boyz hot sauce is also available for sale on The Space’s main website.

The Space is open Wednesday to Saturday starting at 11 a.m.