CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some students at u of I will have a chance to get fit when they get back to school.

Fitness premier teamed up with Smile Student Apartments to put a fitness center in a lounge for people that rent from Smile. The fitness center will have all brand new equipment. It will be accessible 24/7 to students. Franchise Owner of Fitness Premier Emily Jansen said the two companies teamed up to allow students to continue their fitness goals at school.

“I think that people now more than ever are very focused on their health staying healthy making sure their immune system stays up. So it’s going to be a big benefit for the tenants that they can come access this,” said Jansen.

Students that live at Smile will not only have access to the new center. They will also have access to other fitness premier gyms when they go home. The gym is expected to be finished when students get back in august.