New federal COVID-19 vaccination site coming to United Center

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — A new federal COVID-19 vaccination site will open at the United Center on March 10.

In a news release, officials said it will be for “eligible Illinoisans from every part of the state.” It will also prioritize accessibility for seniors and hardest hit populations.

“The Biden Administration is opening pilot Community Vaccination Centers across the country,” said officials with the governor’s office. “The United Center site will open on March 10 with the capacity to administer 6,000 doses per day, all of which will be provided directly by the federal government and not taken out of the state or city’s allotment.”

This site will be by appointment only. Senior citizens will have access to appointments first, before the site opens. “If appointments remain available after seniors have had their exclusive registration period, any remaining available slots will be open to any Illinoisans eligible under the state’s guidelines.”

After March 10, registration will continue for all residents eligible under Phase 1B+, according to officials. They continued to say information about how to make appointments will be available in the coming days.