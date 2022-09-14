MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Brooklyn-based writer will stay at Allerton Park this fall to work on her first manuscript.

Jackie Braje arrives on Sept. 26 and will spend three weeks writing her manuscript, creating poetry, and experiencing the park.

Braje is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Milk Press and the COO of the Poetry Society of New York.

Writer Jackie Braje

“Jackie was chosen because of her talent and skill in poetry and the opportunity to bring a new perspective to the Allerton In-Residence program,” Olivia Warren, Allerton Program Coordinator, said. “Her experience in community-based, collaborative art and her proposed outreach event of poetry work workshop lives up to the Allerton mission of providing our community with opportunities to explore art and nature.”

Warren said Braje will complete her first manuscript and produce new poetry while at Allerton.

Allerton is southeast of Monticello. Braje will live at the Ice House in the park. This space is renovated for artists and naturalists staying at the park.

The program began in the winter of 2020-21.

The fall session begins following a spring session titled “Rooting a Deeper Connection,” with five artists. The artists included writers, painters, and musicians. To learn more about the in-residence program, visit their website.