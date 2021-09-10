New facility to bring more jobs to community

This rendering shows what the new Cardinal Warehouse in Decatur is supposed to look like. Officials said construction already started and is expected to end in 2022.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana-based real estate developing company is helping expand economic opportunities in Decatur.

The Atkins Group (TAG) announced they are building a warehouse and distribution facility on Decatur’s northeast side. The Cardinal Warehouse–a 635,000-square foot facility–will be located at 4250 North Commercial Crossing. Officials said that area is in Decatur’s logistics corridor.

There will be up to 75 employees working in the facility. “We greatly appreciate The Atkins Group for selecting Decatur for this exciting project,” said Economic Development Corporation of Decatur & Macon County President Nicole Bateman. “This new facility not only creates jobs in our community but also highlights Decatur’s position as an emerging logistics and distribution center.”

Construction on the new facility started recently. Crews are expecting it to wrap up in summer of 2022.