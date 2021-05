DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The VA Illiana Health Care System is opening new facilities in Danville that are expected to open this summer.

Two of these facilities will be new homes for older veterans.

These areas will be for veterans going into a nursing home setting.

They won’t be traditional nursing homes.

Rather, they are residential settings.

There are 10 beds in each.

These homes will be special facilities that are high-level nursing homes for these veterans.