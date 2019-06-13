New executive director chosen for Willard

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The assistant director of operations and maintenance at Willard Airport is being considered to become the airport’s executive director.

Tim Bannon is currently serving as interim executive director. His new position is subject to the approval of the UI’s Board of Trustees.

Bannon earned aviation-related associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University and previously held positions at airports in South Carolina, Michigan and Arizona before joining Willard in 2018.

Bannon will replace Gene Cossey who left in February for a similar position in Tennessee.