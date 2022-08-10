Crews set up the first EV charging station at the state fair.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Electric vehicle owners will be able to fuel up while enjoying the state fair.

New to the fair this year, an EV charging station will being provided to fair attendees. The station is located near Conservation World in Lot 21.

“In Illinois, we are committed to clean energy—and that means making electric vehicle charging stations accessible at every turn,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “Fairgoers will be able to charge their vehicles while enjoying our treasured state fair.”

Fair officials are excited to bring environmentally-friendly technology to the fairgrounds.

It’s another showcase for the future while offering an opportunity to enjoy the present,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager.