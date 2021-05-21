New “Equity Map” vetoed

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) —

Champaign County Executive, Darlene Kloeppel, vetoed a new equity map. The board approved it last night, despite pushback from Republicans. The map would have turned two of the county board’s eleven districts into “minority majority” districts.

Republicans said rural and smaller communities might not get fair treatment. Some said they felt like they didn’t get a say last night.

“The big thing for me would be if the Democrats got control of the board with 15 or more and are able to just do whatever they want,” Aaron Esry, Champaign County Board Member, said.

“When you look at the size of the minority population in the county its about 1/3, so that’s something that we absolutely could’ve done in the past, but the board had just never prioritized. So we wanted to make that a priority this year,” Kyle Patterson, Champaign County Board Member, said.

The Democrats say the map would keep Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy together.