New drop-in center for FirstFollowers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization has a new place to give help to those who are now out of prison.

FirstFollowers’ drop-in center is now on Cottage Court in Champaign.

It used to be at Bethel AME Church in Champaign but donations and grant money were able to pay for a new drop-in center.

The space gives people resources like employment and housing referrals.

“It’s just essential to have these type of spaces and provide these type of services so that individuals can back acclimated into the community and just be part of the community,” said Marlon Mitchell, the executive director of FirstFollowers.

The center is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Leaders are hoping to expand hours with the new location.