SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance (SSGA) will premiere its new locally-produced documentary called “History Reborn” on PBS during President’s Day weekend in February.

SSGA and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will present the documentary about the demolition and reconstruction of the Old State Capitol in the 1960s. It also features interviews with two of the Capitol’s original architects.

“History Reborn shares lessons of leadership and teamwork in Illinois history and sheds a light on a piece of history that may have gone overlooked if not for local filmmakers and SSGA,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said. “Guests who visit the capital city from all over the world will enjoy watching this incredible film when they visit the historic Old State Capitol.”

SSGA said the building is now considered one of Springfield’s most important Lincoln-era monuments.

“We are so excited to see “History Reborn” come together and be able to share this piece of Springfield’s history with our communities,” SSGA’s CEO Ryan McCrady said. “This film reminds us of Springfield’s historical significance, not just to our state but to the world. Stories like this should also inspire our community and make everyone proud to call this place home.”

The documentary will broadcast in partnership with PBS affiliate WSIU on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. on the following stations:

WSEC 14.1 Springfield, Ill. | Decatur, Ill.

WSIU 8.1 Carbondale, Ill. | Harrisburg, Ill. | Cape Girardeau, Mo.

WUSI 16.1 Olney, Ill. | Terre Haute, Ind.

WQEC 27.1 Quincy, Ill. | Hannibal, Mo.

WMEC 22.1 Macomb, Ill. | Keokuk, Iowa

“Everyone who experiences this film will have a new appreciation for the Old State Capitol and the leaders who restored it,” IDNR Superintendent Justin Blandford said. “It’s also a great example of how people can work together on really important accomplishments that still impact our lives today.”