New District Superintendent announced

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Meridian School Board has name a new Superintendent a week after theirs stepped down.

Dan Brue, who served as the District Superintendent since 2013, resigned last Friday. In a letter to the district he apologized for “putting the district in a poor light.”

He is under investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. He used to work in the Bement School District. Bement’s superintendent said they turned information over to law enforcement regarding Brue’s time there from 2009-2013.

The School Board announced Friday that Andy Pygott will serve as the District Superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year. Pygott was previously the middle school principal there for 14 years.