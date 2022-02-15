VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a deadly crash that happened on Route 1 between Hoopeston and Rossville on Tuesday.

Troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated that a pickup truck driven by Joshua Newberry of Hoopeston crossed over the center line and hit an SUV head on. The occupants of the SUV, Linda and Jerry Crippin of Danville, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. They were both 63 years old.

Newberry was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers ticketed him for improper lane usage and for not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.