New details released regarding crash involving State Police car

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released more information regarding a crash in Springfield on Wednesday that involved one of its cars.

District 9 Troopers said they responded to a three-vehicle crash on the Veterans Parkway ramp leading to eastbound Interstate 72 around 3:22 p.m. One of the Troopers was assisting with that crash when their car was rear-ended and pushed into the car in front of it.

The Trooper and two other people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ramp was closed to investigate, but was reopened at 5:37 p.m.