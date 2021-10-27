New details in possible road rage shooting incident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – We have new details about the investigation into a possible road rage shooting.

It happened over the weekend at Prospect Ave. and Town Center Blvd. in Champaign.

The police department says a witness told them the suspect was in a Black Chevy Equinox.



They’re trying to track down whoever shot Liam Gasser in the middle of a busy intersection.

Terry Von Thaden said her 24-year-old son was shot in the head after a honk of his car horn.

“From all eye witness accounts we have, a black chevy equinox cut him off, and he blasted his horn, and they somehow got beside him, and they believe it was someone on the passenger side who shot him in the head,” Von Thaden said.

We talked with her earlier this week about what happened to her son. She said right now, he can only communicate by blinking.

Tom Bruno is a Champaign City Council member, and like so many others, he’s tired of hearing about shootings

“This has been happening so frequently in our community that your first reaction is exasperation, feeling of sadness, not another one of these,” he said.

Bruno said he knows Von Thaden and her son, through friends of his family.

“Every one of these shootings involved some family that suffered loss,” Bruno said.

That’s why he’s heartbroken whenever he hears about another victim.

“This could’ve been me, or you, or anybody else. I believe that average members of the public are at risk and always have been. The level of risk varies by what activities you’re engaged in, but on Sunday afternoon thousands of people were engaged in the activity of driving one way or another on Prospect Ave., and this could’ve happened to anyone,” he said.

We asked Bruno if there would be conversation or action to put more surveillance in the city, or get license plate readers. He said those conversations have been going on for years, and said they will no doubt continue. But he said it’s hard to find a balance between people not wanting to be constantly watched, and people wanting to feel safe in their community.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact the CPD at 217-351-4545. Residents and businesses in the area with outside security cameras are also asked to contact the CPD, which believes video footage may help solve the case.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online or on the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for this shooting.