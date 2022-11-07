CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office provided new details on the Saturday night car accident involving Cisco Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Reeves.

Piatt County Sheriff Vogelzang has confirmed that the accident took place at the intersection of Route 47 and Main Street in Cisco. He also stated that the accident involved a second vehicle that had three boys in the car.

Volgelzang did not have any further details on the accident or information on the boys’ or their condition.

The Cisco Fire Department previously shared on their Facebook that Reeves was in a car accident en route to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Reeves was transported to the hospital following the crash. He has since been released.

This is a developing story.