DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – One of the furriest members of Decatur Police has been gaining muscle to prepare for working on the force.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Decatur Police K9 Hugo has gained seven and a half pounds of muscle in the past month from his high-protein diet and workout sessions.

Courtesy: Decatur Police Department

“He never misses leg day or his morning CrossFit sessions,” the post reads.

Hugo is a 19-month-old Dutch Shepherd. He lived in from Poland before moving to Decatur.