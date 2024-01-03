SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that his office hired a new director for the Department of Children and Family Services.

Following a “national search”, Pritzker landed on a person already in the Illinois State government ranks. Heidi Mueller will take over as director starting Feb. 1. Mueller has been the director of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice since 2016.

Heidi Mueller. Headshot provided by Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice

“The work Director Mueller has done at the Department of Juvenile Justice over the last several years has been transformative for the juvenile justice system in Illinois, and I am thrilled that she will bring her unique experience and talents to DCFS,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Heidi’s care and compassion for the most at-risk young people in our state and her exceptional leadership are hallmarks of her career, and I know that her passion and expertise will be a significant asset as we continue to improve our state’s child welfare system.”

Mueller will replace current director Marc Smith, who announced in October he would step down on Jan. 1, 2024. Following this announcement, Smith will remain the director of the department for the rest of January, until Mueller is ready to take over.

Mueller’s appointment will need to be confirmed by the Senate when lawmakers return to Springfield.

The Department of Children and Family Services has been surrounded by controversy for years. Several audits from the Illinois Auditor General show problems that have gone unfixed for over a decade within the department.

Heidi Dalenberg, the Interim Legal Director of the ACLU of Illinois, responded to Mueller’s appointment.

“Director Mueller will assume the helm of the Department of Children and Family Services at a crucial moment. DCFS must embrace the challenge of finding a safe place to stay – preferably with the child’s family members – when it is necessary for the Department to assume care for a child. DCFS also must provide services to meet children’s individual needs, and turn away from the use of large, impersonal institutional settings. This is a challenging job that requires a leader with vision and a commitment to transformational change. We look forward to working with Director Mueller toward these goals.”

This story will be updated.