New Danville Police units work on getting guns off the streets

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Some new police units in Danville are getting guns off the streets.

Last spring, WCIA reported about those new units. They work on what is called “Problem-oriented policing” and community housing. These are separate from regular patrols.

Just between last May and now, they have gotten more than 33 illegal guns off the streets. That is on top of what patrol officers were already doing. Six officers are part of these units.

They do not always respond to every-day calls for service. That means these officers have more time to dedicate to this type of work or what are considered “quality of life” issues.

Chief Chris Yates said this also means less calls for service overall because a lot of these issues overlap. “What my objective is, is to lower the incidents of crime–and lower the need for police to respond in different areas,” said Chief Yates. “And it’s not because we do not want to respond, it’s because the fewer number of calls means fewer complainants, and fewer complainants means we have fewer victims.”

Yates said they have also noticed that more of these guns are coming from young people. All of these, of course, were either possessed illegally or were involved in some sort of crime.

The chief stated this is a good start, but he does not want progress to stop here. He said his department is continuing to work on lower in the City.

Yates said seizing these guns has likely also helped lower the city’s number of gun-related murders. There were 11 in 2018; six in 2019; and four in 2020.