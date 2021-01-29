New COVID-19 mutation detected in Illinois

PEKIN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new mutation of COVID-19, which may be linked to the variant from the United Kingdom, has been detected by Reditus Laboratories in Pekin.

The virus, also known as V-70X, was detected in tests run this week at the lab. The specimens came from testing conducted in DuPage County.

The mutation was detected in two people who are believed to be the first two confirmed cases in Illinois. There were 12 cases of the mutation confirmed nationwide earlier this month.

Officials said it is too early to tell if the vaccine will be effected against the variants.