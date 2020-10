ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials at Libman Company said more people have tested positive since Monday.

37 people tested positive at the beginning of the week. The company has since started on-site testing, and said they’re averaging 13 new cases per day. Officials said several of the positive tests come from those who are asymptomatic. The company has more than 700 employees.

They said they are following strict protocol and are doing their best to control it.