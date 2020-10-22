New Costco opens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) — A brand new Costco is now open in Champaign.

It’s on Neil Street next to Marketplace mall. The Costco takes the place of the old Bergners.

The warehouse’s general manager says one reason they chose to open in Champaign is because there were a lot of people in the area who already memberships.

“Believe it or not, there’s actually 1,600 members [around Champaign] that are already pre-existing members at Costco. They go to various different locations either in Indianapolis or Chicagoland,” says Costco General Manager Dan Iaquinta.

Now, Champaign members won’t have to make long drives to get to a Costco.

Dozens of people waited in line for hours to be the first shoppers through the new Costco doors when they opened at 8AM Thursday morning.