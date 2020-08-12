New Costco location hiring, opening in October

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign Costco is set to open at the end of October, and if you’re in need of a job, you might be in luck.

East Central Illinois WorkNet held a drive-through job fair on Tuesday to help build the store’s team.

Costco is currently hiring for specific positions only.

“Costco is seeking…to fill about 100 positions at this time for part-time employment…everywhere from bakers, forklift drivers, pharmacy techs…tire installers, [and meat cutters],” says Tyisha Jones with East Central Illinois WorkNet.

Costco will start hiring for all other positions at a later date.

WorkNet representatives say if you missed the job fair, you can still reach out to them for info and job training opportunities. Call the organization at (217) 531-8282.