New coronavirus strain: should we be concerned about it?

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — While we’re still fighting COVID-19 here in the U.S., a new strain of the same virus is turning up in other parts of the world. But is this new strain something to be concerned about?

We asked UI Assistant Microbiology Professor Christohper Brooke about how we should respond to this new information. He explained that, at this point, there’s still a lot we just don’t know. But this news shouldn’t change a lot of what we’re already doing.

A strain is essentially a different mutation of the same virus. There is, however, some evidence that this new strain can spread more easily. So far it’s been reported in the U.K., South Africa and Italy. Brooke said we can’t rule out that it will end up here at some point – or that it’s possibly already here. However, he stressed that this news just means we should continue doing what we’re already doing to fight the strain of COVID-19 which is already here.

“We don’t know that these mutations are significant at all. There’s some speculation and there’s some circumstantial evidence that they might be, but again, we don’t know that, and there’s certainly not, there’s no association with more severe illness,” he explained.

If this new strain is more contagious, the best way to stop it from spreading is what we’re already doing: social distancing, mask wearing and avoiding large gatherings. Experts are also still looking into how this new strain responds to the vaccines we have right now. It’s likely that they’ll still protect people against it.

There are new travel restrictions in place because of the new strain. Some other European countries and Canada are banning or limiting flights from the U.K. to try and limit the spread.