New Concussion innovation

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — There are a number of ways someone can be affected by a concussion.

Student-athletes have been a big concern because they can have a lot of long-lasting impacts on a person’s developing brain. Pediactrict doctor at OSF in Peoria Adam Cross said, “It can be anything from poor performance in school, poor attention span it can be headaches it can be fatigue, you can get mood changes, irritability.”

Cross said those are a few symptoms and they vary from person to person. He said that makes it hard to detect a head injury can affect someone’s entire life.

“Sometimes the symptoms are not obvious right away, but they can be really intense later on and be lingering,” said cross.

Although solutions to help prevent concussions are slim – especially when it comes to high-impact sports.

Resources to detect a head injury have come a long way and continue to grow.

Monticello activities director Dan Sheehan said, “We have parents and students sign a connect form and we provide them with basic information about concussions.”

Sheehan said Monticello schools and other surrounding districts are making sure everyone knows what a concussion looks like.

“We talk about it yearly at our coaches meetings,” said Sheehan

At those meetings, they talk about signs and what to look for. Cross is partnering with the University of Illinois to revolutionize how concussions are detected, through an app that can detect if someone has a concussion in two minutes.

Cross said, “The sooner you can detect the concussion the sooner you can implement back to plan measures that will really speed up the full recovery time for someone.”

He said it will help people, especially athletes who may be reluctant to admit they might have a concussion.

Cross said, “It doesn’t require any subjective input that could be falsified from a player to get the true state of things.”

He said the app is expected to be finished in about a year.