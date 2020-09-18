New community center to open soon

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — There will soon be a brand new community center in the village. Crews are putting the finishing touches on it. It’s on East Main Street by Washington. That’s the spot where the old Sidney School used to be. It’s sat empty for more than 15 years. Not only will village offices be there, but there’s also a banquet space for renting.

“The Village of Sidney, we’ve been without banquet space or meeting space for several years now, so this will be a nice addition to town,” said Village Trustee Leroy Schluter.

The building will open in the next few weeks. They’re still adding some countertops and working on landscaping. Anyone interested in reserving the space should contact the Sidney Village Clerk: (217) 688-2225. The project cost the city about $1 million.