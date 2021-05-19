New committee chairs for Danville NAACP

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — New leadership means opportunities to enrich the community.

The Danville NAACP has new committee chairs. The president says it’s all about reaching members of the community with messages of equality.

There are new chairs for health, political action, religious affairs, and more.

“We can go out into the community and to build relationship,” said Edward Butler, the president of the Danville NAACP. “To let people know that we are here to represent them in all phases or situations.”

The Danville NAACP is looking for someone to lead the education committee. The person would go to school board meetings and touch base with students and staff.