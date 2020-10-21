New coloring book released

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College has released it’s first ever coloring book.

It is titled, ‘A Ssspecial Place for Coby. Coby the cobra is Parkland’s beloved mascot. The book shares his adventure exploring campus with friends .

It was created by the Marketing and Public Relations Department with the help of two students.

The goal of creating a coloring book was to engage children to the community of parkland

“For us, it’s just a way to say thank you, to say we’re here whenever you need us, and to help kids who are younger get to know all that is available to them at Parkland,” says Stephanie Stuart, Vice President of Communications and External Affairs.

The book will be available at the Champaign Public Library and the Parkland College Welcome Center.