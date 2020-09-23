New clinic set for construction

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA)–Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center is one step closer to getting a new building in Effingham. It got a permit from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to start construction. It will cost about 35 million dollars. The new building will replace the old building. It will be about 65,000 square feet. Health care workers will have more space to offer services.

“This new building will replace a very outdated, dilapidated building that’s been there for over 50 years. It originally was a skating rink and has been used for several other purposes over the years,” said Kim Uphoff, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center’s Vice President of Operations. Construction is expected to start in October.