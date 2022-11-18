CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Local 1260 Union created a charity fund for the families of fallen first responders, but they’re in need of some help from the community.

They’re only in their beginning stages, so right now they just need some type of money coming in. They’re asking for it in the form of donations or even sponsorships from businesses.

The firefighters started the Benevolent Fund after losing two men in the last two years. Both died outside the line of duty. So, for their families and families like theirs, that means no full benefits. The benevolent fund would be a more direct way for the community to help the families of the fallen first responders.

“We’re all about taking care of each other. We like to take care of the community, for most. But when it comes down to it, we need to be able to take care of our own as well, so we just want to have this in place so we can make sure we can take care of our family members or other family members if something happens.”

The group is currently working with United Way’s Combined Charities Campaign. Anyone who donates to the fund within the first year will be listed as a founding father. The Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 will be hosting a charity benefit on February 16th. Tickets will go on sale on 15th of December.