New charges in the case of a missing man

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Richard Truett was last seen the night of December 27th, 2020.

He got into a car just outside of his home in Westville. Friends say it’s not like him to leave the house without letting someone know. His best friend Jamie Allison said, “Rich never left the house without telling his mom, ‘I’m going here, I’m going there.”



He was with a woman named Michelle Ingram. Friends say Truett was Ingram’s landlord.

The morning after Truett disappeared, Ingram was picked up by the police, when she showed up at Allison’s house uninvitedly. Allison described the incident, “She kicked in my back door, and proceeded to tell me a few things that I didn’t like. We ended up in a scuffle. She hit me. I called the police.”



Allison was on the phone with Truett’s mom when Ingram broke into the house. Truett’s mom asked her where Richard was, and panic began to set in. Allison recalled something that Ingram had said to her just before police arrived. “She said that she finished him,” Allison remembered.

Now, more than two months after Truett went missing, an arrest has been made. Michelle Ingram was originally charged on February 24th with Concealment of Homicide. On February 26th, she appeared in arraignment court. WCIA obtained court documents that state that Ingram has now been charged with three counts of Aggravated Battery, including stabbing Richard Truett.



She is being held at the Vermilion County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Loved ones believe there is still more to uncover. Allison said, “I will be a little bit more at ease once he’s home. And when the other people are picked up because I think there’s more than just one.”

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate this case.

They said they are trying their hardest to bring closure to Truett’s family, and encourage anyone with more information to come forward.

This is still a developing story. WCIA will update you as we learn more.