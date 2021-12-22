New charges for man accused of killing boy

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man accused of killing a boy in July faces new charges, including one that claims the man performed a sex act on the boy’s body.



Fifty-six year-old Daryl VanDyke had a court appearance Wednesday morning to be arraigned on the new charges filed by prosecutors in late November. There are three counts of murder and one charge alleging sexual abuse of a corpse. Attorneys on both sides did not go into details on the new charges during the brief hearing. If convicted of murder, VanDyke faces 20 to 60 years in prison. However, he could see life in prison if prosecutors prove certain elements of the charge, and the judge chooses a life sentence.



VanDyke is accused of killing 14 year-old Steven Butler III with an axe or some other edged tool. Bicyclists found the boy’s body off of High Cross Road in Urbana on July 30.

Butler’s father, Steven Butler II, declined an on-camera interview, but he told our newsroom in response to the new charges, “I’m glad with the world knowing who [VanDyke] is.”



Gia Wright of the non-profit Illinois Missing Persons Awareness Network has been in touch with the Butler family since the case began. Wright told us the family has been aware of the sexual abuse of a corpse allegations.