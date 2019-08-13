New chaplain in training

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– A pastor got some advice from leaders around the world about how to better serve the community. Mark Wilkerson started working for the Rantoul Police Department this year. This summer he went to the International Conference of Police Chaplains. Wilkerson is the second chaplain that the Rantoul Police Department has had. This was his first training as chaplain. It was a way for him to gain more insight into his role and learn how he can better serve others. Wilkerson started as a chaplain for the Rantoul Police Department in January.

He attended the International Conference of Police Chaplains in July. There were around 2000 people there from all over the world inclding Africa, the Philipinnes, and Canada. He sat in on courses like Responding to Crisis and Death Notifications. Wilkerson says he’s hoping to take what was taught and find ways to continue to bless the people in Rantoul. He says he’s not completely sure if he’ll be back again next year. It could be something he does annually or every other year. Wilkerson says he wants to continue to attend so he can make sure he’s gaining knowledge of new practices.