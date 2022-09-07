CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets.

The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. It’s all made in Champaign County.

All of the designs on the clothing and bags come from artists with the 40 North art group. The goal is to shed light on the unknown gems of the community

There’s a shirt that shows bunch of circuits; this represents the fact that the Internet was developed in the county. The same with super sweet corn and canned whipped cream.

They said money from the store front is reinvested into groups like 40 North so they can find more artists and create new programs that benefit the community.

“We really wanted to embody what this community is all about and the things that have been created here, as well as just kind of showcasing our pride in things like #Chamabana or the Heart C-U in the State of Illinois,” said Terri Reifsteck, Vice President Of Marketing & Community Engagement. “So working with local artists to really capture that spirit and create something that people would want to wear.”

She said they also want to showcase even more local makers that are usually only seen at farmer’s markets. They also have an online store for those who can’t make it in.

Reifsteck added if there are any artists who would like to help represent the Champaign County community, they should email them with their ideas.