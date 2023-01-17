CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A doctor from Ohio is trying to make sure more protections are in place around women’s reproductive rights. He’s opening a clinic in Champaign next month.

It will be near West Park Court and Country Fair Dr.

Doctor Keith Reisinger-Kindle chose Champaign so patients wouldn’t have to travel too far into Illinois from neighboring states. He says Equity Clinic is meant to help with the influx of people coming from other states for abortion services.

The clinic will offer grants to patients who are from outside of Illinois.