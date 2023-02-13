CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Equity Clinic opened this weekend. The owner is an Ohio doctor and said he already saw the importance of adding it to Central Illinois.

Today is only the second day of the clinic accepting patients and they’ve already had one travel over five hours to get to them. The founder, Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle, says this is just one reason why he decided to open.

“Unfortunately, as clinics continue to close the opportunity for folks to receive training becomes more and more limited,” said Reisinger-Kindle.

When states started to restrict abortion access, Reisinger-Kindle started to come up with ways to fill the gaps. But he says recommending patients to states that provided the service simply wasn’t enough.

“Chicago and the Saint Louis suburbs before Dobbs had really been kind of the only options for folks. But they were very busy with all of the out-of-state patients coming in,” said Reisinger-Kindle.

Then the number of patients grew even more. Reisinger-kindle chose Champaign to be the home for Equity Clinic because it’s an easy destination for people coming from other areas. He says access and inclusion are usually an afterthought, but with Equity it’s the blueprint.

He says their Friday to Tuesday hours make it easier for out-of-state patients to carve out time and in just two days all they’ve seen are out-of-state patients.

Reisinger-kindle says restrictions also affect teaching the procedures to medical students in other states, not only abortions but procedures that are necessary after miscarriages and when hemorrhaging. He wants to change that.

“When we don’t allow future physicians to train in those spaces, we actually reduce the safety of other types of healthcare as well,” said Reisinger-kindle.

Equity clinic is open for appointments between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday – Tuesday. You can reach them at (224) 350-2991 for questions and scheduling.