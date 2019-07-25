New center for veterans

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Students who have served our country have a place to call their own at one campus. Richland Community College has a Veterans Service Center. It opened earlier this week. There are computers to use for school work, a television for course training, and couches for lounging.

The Affairs Coordinator says it’s also a space to connect with other veterans. It took about a year and half of planning to get the center open. They’re hoping this will make the school feel more like home for the veterans.