ST. LOUIS – New Census estimates released Tuesday indicate that Missouri noticed small growth in its population this year while Illinois lost tens of thousands of residents.

The U.S. Census Bureau released new Vintage 2023 population estimates on Tuesday.

According to the estimates, Missouri gained roughly 19,000 residents from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023. Illinois reportedly lost around 33,000 residents during that same time frame.

Illinois’ estimated total population loss was larger than every other state besides California (-75,000) and New York (-102,000), per Census.

Earlier this year, FOX 2 analyzed how population trends within Missouri and Illinois impacted demographics for the St. Louis region. We found there to be very small growth in the Metro East (Illinois), significant growth in St. Charles County (Missouri) and considerable losses in the City of St. Louis (Missouri) over the last several decades.

As for the new Census figures, it’s estimated that the Midwest region, consisting of both Missouri and Illinois, grew by around 0.2% (126,000 people) over the last measured year.